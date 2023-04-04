90s hang around in Central Florida. Any changes for Easter weekend?

News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos says rain chances are slim in the Orlando area.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A big ridge of high pressure in the upper levels will strengthen, becoming the primary feature for Central Florida this week.

The setup will keep any storm systems from approaching the area until this weekend.

Through the week, expect morning lows in the 60s and highs in the mid-80s at the beaches and low 90s further inland.

Possible Record Highs:

Orlando: 92 (Record 93)

Leesburg: 93 (Record 90)

Sanford: 91 (Record 92)

Daytona Beach: 87 (Record 93)

Record highs

The steadily hot and dry weather over the next few days will keep an elevated wildfire risk. Most of the area will remain under a moderate fire danger through the rest of the work week.

Fire danger

If you’re trying to beat the heat at the beaches, conditions are looking great along the sand. A comfortable onshore breeze will keep a moderate risk of rip currents in place, with the surf around 2 feet.

Beach forecast

For Easter weekend, the development of a stationary front to our north will have the potential to spin up a surface low near the area, adding a bit more moisture into the mix.

As of now, long-range models are showing highs backing down into the mid- to upper 80s, with a slight 20-30% chance of scattered showers.