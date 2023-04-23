Gorgeous Sunday! Turning unsettled, wet for the week ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you love sunshine, bottle it up Sunday. After a pleasant, sunny Sunday, a very active weather pattern returns to Central Florida. Behind Saturday’s cold front, more comfortable air is plunging down the peninsula. Highs under mostly sunny skies will top out in the low-to-mid 80s inland and upper 70s to lower 80s along the Atlantic coast. The humidity will be noticeably lower.

You’ll also notice the breezy north wind at times gusting to around 20-25 mph.

Monday starts off dry, but after lunch, a few showers will develop. Rain chances increase significantly through Monday afternoon.

Future radar Monday

By dinner, widespread rain and thunderstorms will be around. The heaviest rain Monday looks to fall from the Orlando area and south.

Future Radar

Tuesday also looks to start off dry at this point, but with heating of the day, thunderstorms will be likely by the afternoon and evening.

Along a stalled front, disturbances will continue to move through Central Florida. Rain chances will be at 60% Wednesday.

Another round of rain moves through Thursday before the final push Friday.

Friday

A few showers could linger into Saturday, but the weekend looks much better for outdoor plans.

A widespread 1-3″ of rain will be possible across Central Florida. Higher amounts will be possible for those that see embedded thunderstorms.