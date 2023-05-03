Much of the same in Central Florida: Warm and breezy

ORLANDO, Fla. – It will be another breezy day across Central Florida as winds kicks up out of the northwest.

Winds will gust near 30 mph at times through the afternoon Wednesday.

Expect an increased fire danger for all of Central Florida, which is at a moderate risk. With no rain in the forecast for the next several days the fire danger will continue to be elevated.

There will be also be issues at the beaches, with high rip currents and high seas.

There’s no rain in the forecast until Saturday, when there’s a 20% chance.

Afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid-80s for the next couple of days.

Expect the upper 80s for the end of the week.

Rain chances increase next week to 40%.