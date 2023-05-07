Breezy Sunday before blazing heat returns

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you don’t like the heat, savor Sunday.

Highs under mostly sunny skies will top out in the mid-to-upper 80s. The continued easterly breeze will keep it feeling refreshing through the evening. Gusts at times could top 20 mph.

There is a very slim chance for a passing shower, but most of us will be dry. A few extra puffy clouds bubble up through the afternoon.

The rip current threat remains high at the at the Atlantic beaches Sunday.

Monday starts our transition period to hotter weather. With a stray downpour possible, most will be dry with highs around 90 degrees. Temperatures surge into the low-to-mid 90s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures dip back into the mid-to-upper 80s Thursday and into the start of the weekend. Rain chances bump up to 30% Wednesday and Thursday.

