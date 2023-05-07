Breezy Sunday before blazing heat returns

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you don’t like the heat, savor Sunday.
Highs under mostly sunny skies will top out in the mid-to-upper 80s. The continued easterly breeze will keep it feeling refreshing through the evening. Gusts at times could top 20 mph.
There is a very slim chance for a passing shower, but most of us will be dry. A few extra puffy clouds bubble up through the afternoon.
The rip current threat remains high at the at the Atlantic beaches Sunday.
[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
Monday starts our transition period to hotter weather. With a stray downpour possible, most will be dry with highs around 90 degrees. Temperatures surge into the low-to-mid 90s Tuesday and Wednesday.
Temperatures dip back into the mid-to-upper 80s Thursday and into the start of the weekend. Rain chances bump up to 30% Wednesday and Thursday.
You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below: