Here’s the day that has the best chance of rain this week in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A big ridge of high pressure over the western Atlantic will keep conditions very dry once again across Central Florida.

Development of a weak sea breeze is possible through Monday afternoon, but with limited moisture in place, rain will be hard to come by.

Dry air will keep skies mostly clear, as highs soar to near 90 for inland neighborhoods and the low 80s along the coast.

A moderate fire danger is in place due to the combination of low humidity, dry air and a strong southerly breeze.

Boating conditions will see improvement into Tuesday, with seas at 2-3 feet by the evening.

Our next best shot of rain will come Wednesday along a weak cool front, with the front stalling and washing out by Thursday. With this setup, rain chances go up to 30-40%, but not enough rain for you to shut off the sprinklers this week.

Ahead of the front, the heat will be the big story.

Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will max out in the low 90s for inland spots and the upper 80s along the coast.

Once the front washes out by late week, temperatures will back off a few degrees.