More heat, more storms in Central Florida

Orlando to top off near 90 degrees

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – Some more storms will pop up Friday across Central Florida, but the rain will not be as widespread or strong as the previous day.

Expect a 30% coverage of storms from 4-9 p.m.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s for most of Central Florida. Expect a high of 88 degrees in Orlando.

Rain chances will be lower at 20% on Saturday and we will be dry on Mother’s Day.

Rain chances will be 20% on Monday and 30% on Tuesday.

The fire danger continues in the moderate category for Orange County, but some of our northern counties are in the low category because of the recent rains.

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

