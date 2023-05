ORLANDO, Fla. – The Central Florida forecast calls for lots of heat.

High temperatures in the Orlando area will be in the low 90s all week.

Expect rain chances to increase gradually over the next couple of days. There will be a 30% coverage of rain Tuesday.

The coverage of rain will increase to 40% Wednesday and 60% by Thursday.

The fire threat remains in the moderate category for most of Central Florida.