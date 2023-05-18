We could use a drink!💦

From drought to increasing RAIN! 😎🥵☀☔🌦

Are you like me? Are you glad we’re finally seeing some rain after such dry conditions?

Hey Insiders! Meteorologist Troy Bridges here. We are getting some good rain today and tomorrow. I know I need it! Just look at my yard!

We’ve timed it pretty well this go around. At least for PART of the weekend.

After several dry days, we’re finally getting in on some rain that will help to fight the fire danger, as well as our dead grass.

The good thing is we will dry out for the most part in time for your Saturday plans! Sunday looks a bit wet!

Click here for more on your weekend forecast.

🌵Little change in drought situation😥

A lot saw heavy rain Saturday, but it wasn’t widespread enough to put a huge dent in the drought situation. ‘Sup, guys! Meteorologist Jonathan Kegges with you. We did declare Saturday an Inconvenient Weather Day! Anyway, Most of the heavy rain this past week (not including yesterday) missed the official observing sites of Orlando, Daytona Beach, Sanford, Leesburg and Melbourne.

Click here to see where we stand in terms of rainfall.

Hurricane season is right around the corner. To stay up-to-date on everything hurricane season, I would love it if you would subscribe to my Tropics Watch newsletter. We had great conversations last year on the science and meteorology behind tropical systems. Candace is going to talk more on the tropics in the next section!

Hopefully this year we can talk tropics with these storms as they stay OUT AT SEA!

🌀We have a wave!👋

Hey Insiders! Meteorologist Candace Campos here! Hurricane season doesn’t start until June 1 — you have heard, but the National Hurricane Center has started their daily tropical outlooks. There is a noteworthy change to their daily outlooks. Click here to read more!

Speaking of which, the first tropical wave of the year has emerged from Africa. No need to panic, this is completely normal and means nothing for us, but it is noteworthy that we are headed in that direction. Click here to read more about the first wave of 2023!

😳Scientists risk their lives to study cave crystals 💎

Can you imagine exploring a cave and then BOOM! In front of you stand crystals three feet wide and over 30 feet tall! Well, that’s kind of how it happened except the explorers were miners and the crystals, well they were in fact that large. Hey there, Insiders! It’s meteorologist Samara Cokinos here with you.

(NASA/METI/AIST/Japan Space Systems, and U.S./Japan ASTER Science Team)

I am not one to go exploring in caves, unless it’s a guided tour and even then the cave has got to be huge. I don’t like small spaces, especially if they’re hot. Where these crystals were discovered was beyond hot and ridiculously humid! Not even bats live where these crystals form. It’s so bad, the human body can’t be in there without proper attire and equipment. Even then you have to be in and out in a short amount of time.

Read more about these crystals, the environment in the cave, and why people even took a chance with their lives to study the massive crystals by clicking here.