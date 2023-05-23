74º

BREAKING NEWS

Weather

Downpours drench Central Florida; strong storms formed

Rain continues to fall in Orlando area

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Tags: Weather

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are once again pinpointing an Inconvenient Weather Day across Central Florida due to the risk of strong winds, lightning, heavy rain and small hail.

Storms popped up Tuesday afternoon, but the risk for strong to severe storms takes place from about 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The City of Kissimmee reported on Tuesday evening that some areas of the city had seen flash floods due to the heavy rainfall.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Expect a 70% coverage of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain chances will be at 60% on Thursday and 40% on Friday.

By the weekend, some drier air works in as a front pushes to the South.

There will be a 30% coverage of rain Saturday and a 10% chance of rain on Sunday.

High temperatures will be in the mid-80s all week.

By Sunday and Monday, expect highs in the mid- to upper 80s.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

email