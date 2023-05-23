Downpours drench Central Florida; strong storms formed

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are once again pinpointing an Inconvenient Weather Day across Central Florida due to the risk of strong winds, lightning, heavy rain and small hail.

Storms popped up Tuesday afternoon, but the risk for strong to severe storms takes place from about 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The City of Kissimmee reported on Tuesday evening that some areas of the city had seen flash floods due to the heavy rainfall.

City staff is closely monitoring heavy rainfall in the area with our partners at @NWSMelbourne. We are aware that some areas of the city saw flash flooding this afternoon due to significant rainfall. We are already seeing these waters receding. (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/D3nuHje6Fq — City of Kissimmee (@CityofKissimmee) May 23, 2023

Expect a 70% coverage of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain chances will be at 60% on Thursday and 40% on Friday.

By the weekend, some drier air works in as a front pushes to the South.

There will be a 30% coverage of rain Saturday and a 10% chance of rain on Sunday.

High temperatures will be in the mid-80s all week.

By Sunday and Monday, expect highs in the mid- to upper 80s.