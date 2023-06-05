Hurricane center eyes weather system in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center on Monday highlighted an area of low pressure in the northeastern Atlantic Ocean, but it has a slim chance to develop.

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms between the Azores and Canary Islands are associated with a complex nontropical area of low pressure, the NHC said.

The system could develop some subtropical characteristics during the next couple of days but it is then expected to move northeast over cooler waters, ending its chances of subtropical development.

The NHC said it has a 10% chance to develop tropical or subtropical characteristics over the next two to seven days.

Tropical Storm Arlene formed last week, becoming the first named storm of the 2023 hurricane season, which runs from June through November.

Arlene was short-lived, dissipating into a remnant low the next day.

The next named storm will be called Bret. Here’s a full list of storm names for 2023.

