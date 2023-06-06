72º

Beach troubles linger as Central Florida heats up

Orlando to reach high near 90 degrees

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing high pressure -- sinking air on top of us -- that continues to dominate the forecast for Central Florida.

The high pressure will prevent clouds from building enough to produce very much rain, with a 20% coverage of rain forecast for the next couple of days.

High temperatures will be near 90 for the next several days.

We will continue to have issues at the beaches, with strong rip currents and high seas. If you go in the water, make sure you’re near a lifeguard.

Rain chances increase by the end of the week as a new front moves in just to our north.

Hurricane season started June 1 and runs through November.

There’s a disturbance in the far Atlantic that has a 10% chance of developing in the next two to seven days, but it will not impact Florida.

The next named storm will be called Bret. Here’s a full list of storm names for 2023.

For more tips to plan and prepare for storm season, visit ClickOrlando.com/hurricane.

