Risk of severe storms expected in Central Florida this week

ORLANDO, Fla. – An area of high pressure over the Atlantic is slowly shifting southward, while a frontal boundary moves into the Southeast U.S., bringing a marginal risk for severe weather across Central Florida this afternoon.

A few storms could get strong to severe.

Scattered showers and a few strong thunderstorms have already fired up today.

They will continue through the evening moving west to east.

4 PM CLOUDS AND RAIN

There could be an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm around Interstate 4 back to the east. The main threats include frequent lightning strikes, strong to locally damaging winds of 40-60 mph and hail up to an inch in diameter.

The east coast sea breeze, which is likely to stall near the I-95 corridor, could generate a brief tornado or waterspout as the storms move offshore.

Severe Weather Hazards Wednesday

Unsettled weather patterns are expected to continue this week with scattered showers starting around mid-morning through the early evening. On Friday, a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms returns, mainly to the eastern half of Central Florida, much like Wednesday, with the same hazards of lightning, heavy rain, strong wind gusts and small hail.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue into the weekend and for the start of next week.

