LIVE RADAR: Strong storms moving across Central Florida. Here’s when

ORLANDO, Fla. – Scattered storms will continue Monday with another round expected early Tuesday.

A few storms Monday could be severe with damaging wind and small hail the primary threats. Frequent lightning and torrential rain will accompany any storm.

Future radar

The tornado threat is low, but not zero right along the coastline in Brevard and Volusia counties.

Another broken line of storms looks to move in Central Florida late Tuesday morning and into early Tuesday afternoon.

Future radar

These all have the potential to turn severe as well.

Severe threats

Future radar

Most of the Tuesday evening looks to be dry with the early start time to the storms. As a result of the early cloud cover and storms highs will “only” top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

The heat index will be in the mid 90s to around 100 degrees.

The heat index will climb back to around 105 degrees Wednesday with a later storm start time.

