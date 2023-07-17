Storms keep temperatures in check across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – There will be high rain chances all week long in Central Florida.

Expect a 70% coverage of rain for Monday and Tuesday, with rain chances at 60% for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

With an earlier onset of rain, temperatures won’t have time to heat up as much as last week.

Expect a high of 90 degrees Monday in Orlando, with showers and clouds as early as lunchtime. The average high in Orlando on this date is 92.

More heavy rain -- and the risk of some stronger storms -- comes after 2 p.m.

Expect high temperatures back in the mid-90s by the middle of the week.

“Feels like” temperatures will be close to 100 to 105 degrees in some areas.

Rip currents will remain strong at the beaches.