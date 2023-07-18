Evening storms roll through Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Once again, we are pinpointing high rain chances across Central Florida.

Expect a high temperature of 92 degrees Tuesday in Orlando. The average high in Orlando on this date is 92.

A flood advisory for Lake County expired at 10:15 p.m.

Although high temperatures will be near the average for Florida in the summer, we will continue to have “feels like” temperatures greater than 100 before the rains come each day.

Rain chances will be up to 70% Tuesday afternoon and 60% on Wednesday. We will see some heavy downpours and a few strong wind gusts late in the afternoon the next two days.

Expect a 50% coverage of rain for the end of the week.

As high pressure moves to our north, we will see rain chances rolling in from east to west later in the week as the East Coast sea breeze starts to pick up.

We will continue to have strong rip currents at the beaches.