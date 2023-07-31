TIMELINE, LIVE RADAR: Severe storms possible in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla – Afternoon and early evening storms could pack an even greater punch on Monday.

Expect scattered storms to develop after 2 p.m. and increase in coverage and intensity for the commute home.

Future radar

A few storms could turn severe with isolated damaging wind gusts being the main threat. These storms will also contain torrential rain and will be slow moving, increasing an urban flood threat.

Storm threats

Frequent cloud-to-ground lightning will accompany any storm that develops. Small hail will be possible in the most intense storms.

The main severe weather threat runs until about 7 p.m.

Future radar

A few storms could linger late.

A stray storm will remain possible Tuesday morning with another round of late-day storms likely. Storm chances on Tuesday will be at 60% with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Tropics update:

The next tropical storm of the season is likely in the coming days. Click here for more info.

