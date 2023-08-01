LIVE RADAR: Few evening strong storms possible across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A few stray storms will be around for Tuesday afternoon, but the highest chance will come late.

Future radar

To the north, a cold front is draped across the Deep South and will be the focal point for the evening storms in Central Florida.

As these storms develop, they will gradually glide down the peninsula. The highest chance for the storms to hold together and linger late will be north of Orlando.

Future radar

The main threats with these storms will be localized damaging wind gusts and urban flooding. Frequent lightning will also accompany any storm that develops Tuesday evening.

Scattered storms will again develop Wednesday. The highest chance for rain will be west of I-95, with the exception of a few downpours sneaking onshore.

Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Future radar

Tropics update:

Development chances are dropping with a tropical wave in the Central Atlantic. The system was never able to achieve a well-defined center and will now encounter wind shear as it meets up with a cold front.

Elsewhere, no new development is expected in the short term and there are no immediate threats to Florida.

