More strong storms expected in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – More storms will develop Tuesday across Central Florida.

Storms will develop as early as 2 p.m. on both coasts along the sea breezes. Heavier downpours, as well as some strong wind gusts, can be expected a few hours later near I-4 as the sea breezes come together.

There could be a couple of strong to severe storms at that point. The main threats would be lightning and strong winds, with the possibility of some localized flooding.

High temperatures will be in the mid-90s in Orlando. The average high temperature in Orlando on this date is 92. The record high is 101, set in 1922.

Rain chances will reach 60% on Wednesday and 50% on Thursday.

Expect a 40% coverage of rain for Friday and Saturday.

High temperatures will be in the mid-90s through the weekend.

Pinpointing the tropics

Central Tropical Atlantic: Showers and thunderstorms remain disorganized in association with a low pressure area located about 700 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

Environmental conditions still could support tropical cyclone formation during the next few days while the system moves northwest and then north at 10 to 15 mph over the central subtropical Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours stand at 40%.

Western Atlantic: Shower and thunderstorm activity continues in association with a gale-force non-tropical low pressure system located over the western Atlantic several hundred miles south-southwest of Cape Race Newfoundland.

The low is forecast to move quickly toward the east-northeast at 30 to 35 mph over colder waters and tropical development is not expected.

It has a 10% chance of development over the next seven days.