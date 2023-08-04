TIMELINE: Late-evening storms expected in Central Florida. More for the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – Most of Friday will be sunny, hot and dry in Central Florida.

A stray, passing storm will be possible for early in the afternoon, but most will avoid the rain.

The highest chance of rain arrives late in the evening and -- for parts of Central Florida -- overnight.

A system to our north will generate a complex of storms that looks to push through Central Florida. Rain chances are expected to go up mainly after dinner north of Orlando.

Future radar

This cluster of storms will continue to dive south toward the Orlando area late Friday evening.

Future radar

The complex will be weakening as it moves south, but a few showers and storms look to hang on south of Orlando for the post-midnight hours.

Future radar

Saturday morning starts off dry, but then another round of thunderstorms develop for the afternoon. Storm chances Saturday are at 60%.

Highs both Saturday and Sunday top out in the mid 90s.

Future radar

Rain chances remain at 60% Sunday afternoon.

Tropics update

No new development is expected over the next seven days, but a robust tropical wave pushed off of Africa Thursday. The Atlantic remains decently unfavorable for development, however.

At this time, there are no immediate threats to Florida.

The next named storm will be called Emily.

Hurricane season runs through November.