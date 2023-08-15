More heat, late afternoon storms in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla – Tuesday is a Weather Alert Day.

All of Central Florida is under a heat advisory. This means it will feel like 108-112 into the afternoon.

We also will have some late afternoon storms that could bring localized flooding. Mainly the storms will be moving slowly with heavy downpours.

We can’t rule out one or two funnel clouds along the coast late in the day, but that risk is not very high.

Expect a 60% coverage of rain for Tuesday and for Wednesday. Expect a 70% coverage of rain by Thursday.

High temperatures will be in the upper 90s for the next two days.

Expect a high of 97 on Tuesday.

Expect a big change by Thursday with the added clouds and rain. We will have a high temperature of 92 on Thursday which is our average high for this time of year.

By the weekend, rain chances will be a little lower at 40% with high temperatures in the mid 90s.

The record high temperature for today in Orlando is 98 set in 1938. Expect a high temperature of 97 today in Orlando.

Sanford will reach a high of 96 today. The record for Sanford is 98 set in 1999.

Daytona Beach will reach a high of 94 today. The record for Sanford is 95 set in 2010.

Melbourne will reach a high of 94 today. The record for Melbourne is 98 set in 1963.

Pinpointing the tropics:

Central Tropical Atlantic: A tropical wave is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms a few hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Development, if any, of this system should be slow to occur while it moves westward at about 15 mph across the central tropical Atlantic through the end of the week.

Formation chance through 48 hours, low, near 0%. Formation chance through 7 days, low, 10%.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic: A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa tonight or early Wednesday.

Some slow development of this system is possible late this week or over the weekend while it moves generally west-northwestward or northwestward across the eastern Atlantic. Environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for development by early next week.

Formation chance through 48 hours, low, near 0%. Formation chance through 7 days, low, 30%.