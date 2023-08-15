TIMELINE: Storm chances finally increase in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A lot of Central Florida has missed out on rain over the past week or so, but storm chances will significantly increase for the rest of the week.

Expect storms to increase in coverage on Tuesday for the commute home from work and through the evening.

Future radar

A few storms could linger into Tuesday night.

Future radar

An isolated damaging wind gust will be possible Tuesday evening. Torrential rain and frequent cloud to ground lightning will accompany any storm.

Storms return after 2 p.m. Wednesday. A few passing storms will be possible along the I-75 corridor, but the highest shot for widespread storms will be along and east of I-4.

Pattern Change:

Central Florida is in the midst of a major pattern change that will increase daily storm chances and take afternoon temperatures back to normal.

Upper-level pattern

A large dip in the jet stream is helping to force the mid-level high pressure center responsible for the record heat back to the west.

As a result, by Thursday, highs will top out in the low 90s, rather than the mid-to-upper 90s. The jet stream digging into the Deep South will help keep storm chances elevated through through the end of the week.

The refreshing air parts of the Deep South will enjoy this week will not spill down the peninsula this time around.

