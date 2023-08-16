LIVA RADAR: Few strong storms possible across Central Florida. Here’s when

ORLANDO, Fla. – Storm chances increase through Wednesday afternoon and evening across Central Florida.

Future radar

The main threats, however, will be torrential rain and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning.

Pattern changing for the end of the week

A cold front moving through the Deep South will help to ignite rain and storms much earlier Thursday. Expect scattered storm chances to increase by mid-to-late morning, especially for areas west of Orlando.

Future radar

Scattered storms will continue through the first half of Thursday.

Future radar

The extra clouds and earlier start time to storms will help to keep temperatures in the upper 80s across parts of Central Florida on Thursday.

Rain chances will stay elevated Friday with another round of morning storms possible.

A tropical wave, currently situated over the northern Caribbean and southwest Atlantic, will move closer to Florida for the weekend. While tropical development is not expected before this system impacts Florida, rain chances will go up.

Tropical wave

Post Florida, the National Hurricane Center has this entity highlighted for possible tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico.

The hurricane center is also watching two other tropical waves with increasing chances for development.

Here is the full update on the tropics.

