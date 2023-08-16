NHC monitors 3 disturbances for tropical development. Here’s what you need to know

ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center is monitoring three disturbances as we near the peak of hurricane season.

Two areas are in the Atlantic, one near the Cabo Verde islands and the other moving off the coast of Africa, while the third area is in the Gulf of Mexico.

The disturbance near the Cabo Verde islands is located about 750 miles west-southwest of the islands. Environmental conditions are favorable for development and it could become a tropical depression in the next several days while moving west or west-northwest at about 10 mph across the Atlantic.

Formation chances in the next 48 hours are 30% while they’re 50% in the next seven days.

A tropical wave moving off the west coast of Africa is expected to move west-northwest at 15 mph. While an area of low pressure could develop, forecasters said environmental conditions are unfavorable early next week.

Formation chances in the next 48 hours are 20%, 40% in the next seven days.

Tropics update

The third area being monitored is in the Gulf of Mexico, where an area of low pressure could form in the central or western Gulf by the beginning of next week.

The NHC said slow development is possible with the system as it moves west toward the western Gulf of Mexico coastline by the middle of next week.

Formation chances in the next seven days are at 20%.

Forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration increased their predictions last week for the number of named storms in the 2023 hurricane season.

The peak of hurricane season begins Sept. 10 and runs through Nov. 30, the end of the season.

