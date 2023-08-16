Storm chances ramp up in Central Florida as tropics heat up

ORLANDO, Fla. – Today is an Inconvenient Weather Day.

We have a marginal risk of severe storms Wednesday for all counties in Central Florida into the afternoon.

This is a level one on a scale from 1 to 5.

There is a chance for strong wind gusts up to 50 mph, as well as localized flooding from heavy downpours and lightning through the afternoon.

Most of Wednesday’s storms will happen after 2 p.m.

We could see some storms fire up a little earlier than that in our western counties. That would include Lake, Sumter and Marion counties.

High temperatures will be in the mid 90s today.

Expect a high temperature of 95 in Orlando. The average high temperature is 92.

We are not under any heat advisories currently because of the earlier start of the clouds and rain for the afternoon.

Rain chances will remain high through the end of the week and the weekend.

High temperatures will be closer to the average by the end of the week.

Pinpointing the tropics:

Central Tropical Atlantic: Disorganized showers and thunderstorms located over the central tropical Atlantic are associated with an elongated trough of low pressure centered about 600 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form during the next several days while moving toward the west or west-northwest at about 10 mph across the central tropical Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours, low, 20 percent. Formation chance through 7 days, medium, 40 percent.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic: A tropical wave moving off the west coast of Africa is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

This system is forecast to move toward the west-northwest at about 15 mph, with an area of low pressure forming in a couple of days near or just to the west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Further development of the low is possible over the weekend before environmental conditions become unfavorable early next week.

Formation chance through 48 hours, low, 10 percent. Formation chance through 7 days, low, 30 percent.

Western Gulf of Mexico: A broad area of low pressure could form in the central or western Gulf of Mexico by the beginning of next week. Some slow development of this system is possible thereafter as it moves westward and approaches the western Gulf of Mexico coastline by the middle of next week. Formation chance through 48 hours, low, near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days, low, 20 percent.

