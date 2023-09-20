Here comes the rain. What to expect in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are in for big changes Wednesday across Central Florida.

A stalled front that has moved into Central Florida will lead to increased rain chances.

Expect a 70% coverage of rain through the day, with the main threat being localized flooding. There is also the risk for a couple of stronger wind gusts.

High temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 80s across Central Florida for the next couple of days.

Rain chances will be at 70% through Friday.

By Saturday and Sunday, expect rain chances at 40%.

The first day of fall is Saturday.

Pinpointing the tropics

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Nigel, located over the central subtropical Atlantic.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic

A tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa by Wednesday.

Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development of the wave thereafter, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week while the system moves generally westward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

Formation chance through seven days is 70 percent.

Western Atlantic

A non-tropical area of low pressure is forecast to form east of the Florida peninsula late this week. This system could acquire some subtropical characteristics this weekend while it moves generally northward.

Regardless of subtropical development, this low could bring gusty winds, heavy rains and high surf conditions to portions of the coastal Carolinas into the coastal Mid-Atlantic states this weekend.

Formation chance through seven days is 30 percent.