Staying warm and dry in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s shaping up to be a beautiful end to our weekend.

Expect afternoon highs climbing to around 85 degrees with winds out of the northwest at 5-10 MPH.

We’ll stay dry, but do expect quite a bit of upper-level cloud cover. A weak front rolls through today, bringing a reinforcing blast of dry air to Central Florida.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

As we head into the work week, conditions remain mostly dry.

Highs Monday remain warm in the mid 80s, but by Tuesday we’ll see highs climbing to around 82 degrees.

That’s where afternoon highs remain until next weekend, when warmer air heads our way with a high Friday of 85 degrees.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: