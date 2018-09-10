3 hurricanes swirling in Atlantic; Florence forecast to become category 4

ORLANDO, Fla. - There were some big downpours and frequent lightning Sunday, as usual, but rains are tapering off and will be done by midnight, leaving us with temperatures that range from 73 in Ocala, 74 in Orlando and 72 in Palm Bay.

Monday will see a drop in rain chances to 50 percent inland and 30 percent in coastal areas. Peak temperatures remain around the average of 90 degrees.

There's not much change for the rest of the week, but some drier conditions should arrive by Friday for the weekend.

In the tropics:

Florence is now a hurricane and is forecast to become a category 4 major storm. The projected landfall is around the Carolinas' coast line on Thursday. Florence is producing high rip current threat for all of the Atlantic Coast, including Florida.

Isaac is aimed at the Lesser Antilles and will run into wind shear by the end of the week.

Hurricane Helene is no threat to the U.S. It's a fish storm.​

