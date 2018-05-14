3 things to know about rain-making system near Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - A weather system making its way toward Florida will drench the Orlando area.

The area of low pressure, centered between Cuba and the Florida Keys on Monday morning, is forecast to move north along the western coast of Florida into the Gulf of Mexico.

Here are three key items to know about the weather system.

1. Rain-maker

The area of low pressure could dump as much 5 inches of rain Monday in isolated pockets in Central Florida.

The rain, however, is welcome news to the region. The yearly rain deficit in Orlando stands at nearly 6 inches.

2. Below-average chance to become a tropical storm

The National Hurricane Center gives the system a 40 percent chance of developing into at least a tropical depression over the next five days.

"It's not likely to become a named storm, but rain and some embedded thunderstorms will be in the forecast all week," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

3. Wet weather to linger

Because of the size of the system and its slow movement, the Orlando area could see rain from the area of low pressure through the weekend.

The chance of rain is 60 percent or higher through Sunday, so the wet weather is forecast to stick around all week.

