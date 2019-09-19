40-inches of rain: Imelda causes extreme flooding in Texas

ORLANDO, Fla.- - Tropical Depression Imelda continues to pound parts of East Texas with torrential rain. More than 40 inches of rain have fallen in the last 72 hours north and east of Houston. Another 6 to 12 inches of rain is possible by Friday.

The same areas that were devastated by Hurricane Harvey's rainfall two years ago are seeing more catastrophic flooding.

Harvey stands as the wettest tropical system with more than 60 inches of rain. Tropical Depression Imelda has climbed into the top five.

Widespread rainfall amounts have been between 20 inches and 40 inches with isolated amounts of more than 40 inches.

For perspective, parts of East Texas have received more rain in the last 72 hours than Central Florida has recorded all year.

