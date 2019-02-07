80s in February? Yes, please

ORLANDO, Fla. - High pressure continues to dominate the forecast across Central Florida, leading to warmer than normal temperatures.

After a foggy start for parts of the region, Orlando will reach a high of 82 degrees Thursday. The average high on this date is 72.

"The fog that we do see will burn off quickly after 9 o'clock," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Friday's forecast is similar, with partly cloudy skies, a high of 83 and no chance of rain.

After a chilly start, here is how warm it will get today! pic.twitter.com/TKrqA5cKLa — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) February 7, 2019

"Rain chances move over the weekend, with a 30 percent chance of rain Saturday and Sunday," Bridges said. "The rain will bring high temperatures back into the mid-70s."

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones][DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Next workweek starts with a 20 to 30 percent chance of rain, with highs in the low 80s on Monday and Tuesday.

Watch News 6 for more weather news.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.