80s return to Orlando, but storms possible overnight

ORLANDO, Fla. - High temperatures return to the 80s Tuesday in Central Florida, but the roller coaster weather ride will continue all week.

News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos says a ridge of high pressure will shift, bringing winds in from the south.

"This change in wind pattern will usher in the heat and humidity back into the region," Campos said.

Highs will warm into the low 80s, with mostly dry conditions.

Large swells, strong rip currents and minor coastal flooding will continue to be concerns along the coast.

"Clouds will begin to build in from the north and west by Tuesday evening ahead of our next strong winter cold front," Campos said. "The boundary is expected to slide through the area by the overnight hours, increasing rain chances to 60 percent."

The best chance for thunderstorms will be over the eastern Gulf, then onshore toward western zones.

"A few locally strong wind gusts will be possible as they move inland," Campos said. "The front should clear the region by 8 a.m. Wednesday. Behind it, temperatures will begin to cool with clearing skies."

Wednesday's high in Orlando will be in the low 70s. The overnight low will dip into the 40s.

Beautiful start to our Tuesday. Nice warm day ahead, but keep your feet on the shore. Beach & boating advisories remain in effect through tonight. #news6 #DaytonaBeach pic.twitter.com/J4zwM1uspV — Candace Campos (@CandaceNews6) March 6, 2018

Highs will be in the mid- to upper 60s on Thursday and Friday, with overnight lows in the mid-40s. Northern zones could see lows dip into the 30s.

Saturday's high will reach 78 degrees in Orlando.

More storms could return to the region on Sunday.

