A little taste of fall visits Central Florida

Orlando, Fla - It was not a completely fall-like feel Thursday with the humidity still rich across Central Florida, but from a thermometer perspective, it was more indicative of an late-October afternoon. It was Central Florida's coolest afternoon since May 15th.

Daily cool afternoon records were threatened regionwide. Melbourne just missed the record of 84. The official high was 85 Thursday afternoon. Daytona Beach missed the low high temperature record by a degree as well, topping out at 82.

Sanford smashed the record set back in 2013. Orlando was in the 70s for much of the afternoon until evening sunshine quickly helped temperatures rebound from the rain.

This brief cool down brings short-lived relief to what has been a very hot month for Central Florida.

Highs return to the 90s Friday.

