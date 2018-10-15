Above-average temperatures to stick around through midweek

ORLANDO, Fla. - A summer-like pattern returned to our area, and temperatures reached 90 in Orlando on Sunday. More of the same is expected in the upcoming week.

Overnight sea showers are possible along the east coast due to easterly winds, and the winds will continue to bring in the humidity overnight. Lows Sunday night will range from 71 in Ocala to 76 in Palm Bay and Orlando.

The expected high in Orlando on Monday is 91, but temperatures at the beaches could be 5 degrees less.

The latter part of the week will have the best chances for rain. Temperatures will continue to stay above normal, especially Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

​In the tropics, there are two developing areas. One of them is way out in the Atlantic, but the other system we are watching is off the Caribbean coast of South America, near the same area as Hurricane Michael origin. Current models take the rain into Belize in two days.​

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.