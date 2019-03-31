Above average weather forecast for last day of March

ORLANDO, Fla. - The last day of March is here and it looks like it will shape up to be another above average day.

Normally this time of year the average is 80 degrees. Orlando and surrounding cities will get up to 85 Sunday afternoon and near the coast it will be closer to the low 80s.

"Clouds will build up Sunday afternoon, but a good amount of sunshine will be around," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said.

If plans take you to the beach, keep in mind the water is still dangerous. High rip currents continue up and down the coast.

"If you get caught in the current remember to relax and float or if you're able to, swim in the direction that follows the shoreline. Swimming near a lifeguard tower is your best bet to stay safe," Cokinos explained.

In the early evening there could be a few sprinkles of rain around Brevard County. It will be a lot like Saturday, very limited in terms of coverage.

Overnight clouds will get thicker. Lows will stay in the lower 60s and a cold front will move into Central Florida Sunday night into Monday morning, bringing with it rain for your early-morning commute. ​

Showers could be heavy at times and will continue Sunday afternoon through Tuesday. Rainfall amounts could add up to 1/4 to 1/2-inch.

"The majority of the rain will be near Orlando and over our northern zones. Southern zones won't be as active, but will still get a few showers," Cokinos said.

The rain will continue Tuesday and with a chance of an isolated storm that could turn strong to severe. We will keep you updated with the changes as they unfold.

After an unsettled start to the week, sunshine will return by Wednesday and stick around for a few days.

