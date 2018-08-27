Above-normal temps couples with chance for rain this week

ORLANDO, Fla. - There was not a lot of rain on Sunday, and Monday looks like a repeat.

Only a few areas got some storms Sunday, allowing the heat of the day to linger into the evening. It will be mostly clear overnight as the temperatures drop down into the warm and muggy mid-70s.

Monday starts the last full week of August, and the chance of rain will hover around 40 percent for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will be slightly above normal for this time of year and will top out at about 93 degrees inland and 89 degrees along the coast.

The remainder of the upcoming week will bring more moisture and therefore an increased chance of rain toward the end of the week and into Labor Day weekend.

In the tropics, it continues to be quiet.​

