Abundant sunshine, great weather dominate forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida continues to earn its nickname this week.

"High pressure continues to dominate the forecast, allowing for lots of sunshine and very few clouds," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Orlando will reach a high of 85, with no chance of rain. The average high on this date is 84.

Highs will range from 88 to 90 on Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain chances return Friday at 60 percent. There will be scattered storms and a high in the mid-80s.

Take that top down TODAY ya'll! pic.twitter.com/ppgCIVYHs8 — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) April 23, 2019

Weekend highs will be in the mid-80s, with a 20 to 30% chance of rain.

