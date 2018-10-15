Activity finally slows in tropics; above-average temps on tap in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Activity in the tropics has finally slowed down, but how long can we expect it to stay calm?

"Remember the tropical storms and the hurricanes we were pinpointing? We had several out in the open Atlantic last week. They’re all gone," according to News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges.

Bridges said he's now only monitoring an area of showers and thunderstorms that has increased overnight in association with the area of low pressure located over the southwestern Caribbean Sea, which has a 30 percent chance of development in the next two days.

"The system is moving slowly west northwestward and some additional development is possible before it moves over land in central America Monday night or Tuesday," Bridges said.

Regardless of development, the system will likely bring heavy rainfall, and flash flooding could also be a concern for a portion of Central America through much of next week. It's not expected to move to the United States.

Meanwhile in Central Florida, there's still some dry air leading to a 10 percent chance of rain Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

[SIGN UP: Subscribe to ClickOrlando.com newsletters]

"Rain chances return to 20 percent Thursday and up to 50 percent Friday afternoon," Bridges said.

Temperatures will reach highs in the low 90s the next several days, which is well above the average of 86 degrees for this time of year, according to Bridges.

Warming to 92 today. Expect only a 10% coverage of rain! pic.twitter.com/YxNmStUoqF — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) October 15, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.