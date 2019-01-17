After a few nice afternoons, another cold blast will reach Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida started Thursday with yet another cold morning, but temperatures will reach the 70s in Orlando.

"Temperatures quickly are dropping as clouds have cleared out of Central Florida," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Without clouds in place to act as a blanket, the warm air that we accumulate from the day before escapes into the atmosphere late at night into the early morning hours the following day."

Low temperatures dipped below freezing in Marion County early Thursday, and there's a frost advisory in effect until 9 a.m. for Marion, Sumter and Flagler counties.

The advisory means temperatures will reach 32 to 36 degrees.

"Any vulnerable plants need to be brought indoors," Bridges said.

The average high on this date in Orlando is 71.

Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

Friday's high will hit 75 under mostly sunny skies.

The high will reach 79 on Saturday, with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Big changes come Saturday night into Sunday, however.

"By Saturday into the late night hours, rain chances go up to 60 percent," Bridges said. "For the first half of the day Sunday, we will see a 60 percent coverage of rain. Most of the rain will come to an end by late Sunday."

Sunday's high will be 66.

"Early Monday will start in the 30s in the Orlando area," Bridges said. "The high will be in the mid-50s."

After a brisk start Tuesday, the high will rebound to 72.

