After Hurricane Dorian: 'Feels like' temperature to reach 105 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Now that Dorian has left Florida's coast, it is all about the heat.

Expect high temperatures in the mid-90s Thursday in the Orlando area, with the "feels like" temperature up to 105. The same goes for Friday through Sunday.

The average high on this date is 91.

"Rain chances will not be in the forecast now that dry air has moved in behind Dorian," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Most of the time, when a strong tropical system moves away, they drag the moisture with them. That is very much the case here."

Rain chances will gradually return Monday at 20%, with the high in the mid-90s.

Rain chances will be 20 to 30% Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain from hurricane Dorian has allowed the St. Johns River at Astor to reach moderate flood stage. The river is forecast to rise slightly into late week then remain nearly steady or recede very slowly into early next week.

