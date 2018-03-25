After warm weekend, changes coming to Orlando-area forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sunday has been another warm day, but changes in the weather are on the way to the Orlando area.

After a pleasant day, clouds began building, marking the return of moisture and warmer temperatures.

The cloud cover will keep temperatures up tonight, but increased moisture will allow some patchy fog to appear.

Lows Sunday night will range from 63 degrees in Orlando to 61 degrees in Ocala to 60 degrees in Palm Bay. There is a 40 percent chance of rain around Volusia and Flagler counties.

Skies will be mostly cloudy Monday, with a 30-40 percent chance for rain. Highs will only reach 71 degrees in Daytona Beach, 78 degrees in Orlando and 79 degrees in Melbourne.

Winds will pick up to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. Small craft warnings are in effect.

Sunshine returns to the forecast by Wednesday and will last until Friday, when rain chances increase to 30 percent.

