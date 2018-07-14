Saturday to bring high temperatures, scattered storms to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Saturday is starting off warm and only getting warmer, with some showers thrown in during the evening.

The day is starting off in the mid 70s, with some patches of fog. This fog could be thick in some areas through the mid-morning.

Once the fog clears, the forecast predicts sunshine and hot temperatures, with highs in the mid 90s. Rain coverage is 50 percent inland and 20 percent near coastal zones. News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said that means some scattered showers and thunderstorms will form.

"It won't be a complete wash out, but in the early evening hours, plan on some storms," Cokinos said. "Those storms will bring some heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds."

Storms will pick up mainly in the second half of the day. Highs in the mid 90s will feel like the triple digits. Stay cool & hydrated! #news6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/qNHddzMW4A — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) July 14, 2018

Despite the rain, the heat index values will reach triple digits.

"Drink lots of water while out and about and wear lighter colored clothing versus darker," Cokinos said. "The darker colors absorb the heat, while lighter ones reflect the heat away from your body."

Cokinos recommends beach-goers stay near a lifeguard, as the rip current risk remains high. The boating forecast is clear, save for a few possible storms later on in the day.

Storms are predicted to gradually clear out as the night goes on, leaving cloudy skies and lows in the mid 70s.

