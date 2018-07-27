Afternoon storms expected in Orlando area as heat index nears 100

ORLANDO, Fla. - Afternoon storms will pop up across Central Florida on Friday, with the heat index near 100 degrees.

"Our weather pattern will continue to gradually transition back to a typical summertime setup," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said. "A slight area of drier air will bring rain chances down a bit."

Numerous scattered storms will begin to pop up after 2 p.m., with rain coverage at 50 percent.

Before the rain moves in, highs will hit the low 90s, with heat indices sitting near the triple digits.

Storms will linger a few hours past sunset, followed by mostly dry conditions into Saturday morning.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.

"A very typical summertime pattern will continue into the weekend," Campos said.

Highs will soar into the mid-90s, with storm coverage at 60 percent.

Watch News 6 for updates.



