Afternoon storms moving in packing 50 mph gusts

ORLANDO, Fla. - Once again, News 6 is pinpointing a southwest breeze helping to drag more moisture in place across Central Florida on Tuesday and that pattern is expected to continue on Wednesday.

A lot of moisture is streaming in from the Gulf of Mexico, meaning we can expect strong storms throughout the afternoon hours for the next couple of days. Strong wind gusts could be greater than 50 mph. Lightning and heavy downpours could lead to some localized flooding.

Rain coverages will be high with a 60 percent chance on Wednesday afternoon after rain tapers off on Tuesday evening.

As we lose the heating from the sun we will see lower rain chances before more storms fire up in the afternoon.

Here is what it feels like right now! pic.twitter.com/MjZGyl82MM — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) July 24, 2018

Temperatures will continue to remain close to the average. The average high in Orlando Tuesday was 92 degrees.

On Monday, Orlando warmed up to 91 degrees that was 1 degree below the average of 92 degrees and several degrees below the record of 98 set back in 1962. Monday Orlando received .06 inches of rain putting the surplus at 1.29 inches since Jan. 1.

The record high on this date was 99 degrees set back in 1892.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.