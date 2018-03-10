Afternoon warmup on its way after chilly start to weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - Temperatures are a bit chilly in the Orlando area to kick off the weekend, but some changes to the forecast are expected.

Residents in some areas woke up Saturday morning feeling temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

"By the afternoon, it will be a lot warmer than it has been, with temperatures in the upper 70s," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said.

Temperatures along area beaches will be closer to the mid-70s throughout the weekend, just in time for motorcyclists visiting Daytona Beach for Bike Week.

Though conditions may be comfortable for bikers, the situation won't be the same for anyone looking to hit the waves.

"The rip current risk is high all weekend," Cokinos said.

Volusia County officials offered the following tips to stay safe when dealing with rip currents:

If you are caught in a rip current, remain calm and do not fight the current. Swim parallel to the shore until you are out of the current and then swim to the shore.

If you are unable to swim out of the current, calmly float or tread water. If you are unable to reach shore, draw attention to yourself by waving or yelling for help.

You can monitor rip current alerts on ClickOrlando.com's severe weather alerts.

More clouds will move in as the day progresses Saturday.

A few showers are possible overnight, but most of the Orlando area will remain dry.

Temperatures overnight will be in the low 60s, just in time for the switch to daylight saving time.

"Set those clocks now so you don't forget to spring forward tonight," Cokinos said.

