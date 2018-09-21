Again? 4 new tropical systems swirl in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. - The peak of hurricane season was Sept. 10, but the tropics continue to swirl with four new systems forming in the Atlantic.

Closest to Florida, a nontropical area of low pressure located less than 100 miles northeast of Bermuda is moving south at 10 to 15 mph.

Shower activity has diminished significantly during the past several hours and the combination of dry air and strong upper level wins is expected to inhibit any significant development for the next several days while the system drifts southwest of Bermuda over the weekend.

"This system is not likely to develop," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "The hurricane center is giving it a 10 percent chance of development within the next two days and a 20 percent chance within the next five days."

Another nontropical low pressure system is forecast to develop by Friday night.

"It will likely develop over the central subtropical Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Azores," Bridges said. "Conditions are expected to be conducive for the load to acquire subtropical or tropical characteristics and a subtropical or tropical cyclones is expected to form late this weekend or early next week while the low meanders over the central Atlantic Ocean."

The national hurricane center is giving this area of development a 70 percent chance to develop over the next five days.

There is also a small the concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave that is located about 650 miles east of the Windward islands.

A combination of dry mid-level air and the strong upper level winds are expected to hinder any development of the disturbance. Officials give it a 10 percent chance of developing.

The fourth system is a tropical wave more than 700 miles southeast of the Cabo Verde islands.

Some gradual development of the system is possible during the next several days as the disturbance moves west at 10 to 15 mph across the low latitudes of the eastern and central tropical Atlantic Ocean.

"This system is very close to Africa," Bridges said. "The hurricane center is giving it a 50 percent chance of development."

Earlier this month, five tropical systems, including Hurricane Florence, formed in the Atlantic.

Hurricane season runs through November.

Orlando-area forecast

Fall starts Saturday night, but the heat index will again hit the triple digits in Central Florida on Friday.

Orlando will see a high in the mid-90s, and rain chances will be at 20 percent.

Highs will be in the low 90s over the weekend, with the chance of rain at 50 percent.

The average high during this time of the year in Orlando is 89.

