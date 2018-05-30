Alberto brings morning showers to Orlando; pop-up storms expected later

ORLANDO, Fla. - Alberto, the first named storm of the 2018 season, is trekking north through Tennessee on Wednesday morning, but outer bands from the system are bringing showers to Central Florida.

Alberto, now a subtropical depression, has sustained winds of 35 mph and is moving north at 15 mph, with a central pressure of 998 millibars.

"Expect a light off-and-on rain for the morning hours," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "We will have downpours in the afternoon as pop-up showers caused by the sea breezes will hit the area."

Orlando will see a high of 86 degrees. The average high on this date is 90.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.

Highs will be near 90 through the weekend, with rain chances ranging from 40-60 percent.

Orlando's yearly rain deficit stands at 2.75 inches.

Light rain will be on and off today before heavy rain this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/93yVcvrSct — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) May 30, 2018

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Watch News 6 for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.