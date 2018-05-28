Alberto spins more rain into Florida as storm heads to panhandle

ORLANDO, Fla. - Subtropical Storm Alberto is expected to make landfall Monday in the Florida panhandle.

The National Hurricane Center said at 5 a.m. Monday that Alberto had winds of 65 mph and was centered about 125 miles south of Destin. The storm is predicted to make landfall near Panama City or Pensacola.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially starts on Friday, but the first named storm of the 2018 hurricane season is expected to bring some more showers to the Orlando area.

"A few showers will roll in, impacting Brevard and Osceola counties, and some of that rain could spread further inland," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said. "Showers will be off and on Monday afternoon. Some of the rain could be moderate to heavy, adding up to an inch of rainfall rather quickly."

Brevard County remains under a flood watch through Monday evening.

The high in Orlando will reach the mid-80s. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

Along the coast, the waters remain hazardous for boaters and there's a small-craft advisory in place through late Monday afternoon. Beach officials will also fly the red flag, indicating a high rip current risk.

Most counties have been dropped from the flood watch. Brevard county will remain under the watch through the evening. #news6 #ClickOrlando #CentralFloridaWx pic.twitter.com/rpy9iYCPew — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) May 28, 2018

"Each day this week will be like our normal pattern, with afternoon storms," Cokinos said. "By the end of the week, the coverage or rain will be a bit less."

3:45p- Rain bands are showing up very well on KEVX radar. #Alberto is continuing its northward movement. pic.twitter.com/lXL7nQQBu9 — NWS Mobile (@NWSMobile) May 28, 2018

Highs will return to 90 by the end of the work week.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.