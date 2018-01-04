All of Central Florida under freeze warning

ORLANDO, Fla. - All of Central Florida is under a freeze warning Wednesday night.

The low in Orlando is set to drop to 30 degrees. Marion, Flagler and Sumter counties are under a hard freeze warning as the temperatures in those areas dips to the mid-20s for more than three hours.

On Thursday, the temperatures will struggle to rebound. The high in Orlando will approach 54.

Then the lows across Florida on Thursday night will still be flirting with the freezing point.

Friday will be sunny with a high in the 50s and yet another threat of freezing.

By the weekend, the highs will be back in the 60s and 70s.

It was Jan. 19, 2014 when Orlando International Airport dropped to 32 degrees or lower. That makes it the third-longest stretch of temperatures above 32 in recorded history.

The last significant freeze, such as the one Wednesday and Thursday night, occurred in January 2010.

That winter blast brought frozen precipitation, know as graupel, to parts of Central Florida.

The hard freeze warning for Marion, Flagler and Sumter counties goes until 11 a.m. Thursday.

The freeze warning for everyone else goes from 3 a.m. until 9 a.m. Thursday.

