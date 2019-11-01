Almost over! November marks last month of hurricane season

ORLANDO, Fla. - We're almost there. Currently, there are no active storms and nothing brewing in the tropical Atlantic. During the month of November, tropical activity decreases significantly. Wind shear begins to increase further in the northern hemisphere and water temperatures start to cool down slightly. Low wind shear and warm ocean temperatures are two critical ingredients tropical systems need to thrive.

Of course, November is still in hurricane season for a reason. While the frequency decreases, storms tropical development is still possible.

Tropical systems are most likely to develop in the Caribbean and southern Atlantic and move north.

Since 1935, five named systems have made landfall in Florida in November - three tropical storms and two hurricanes. The most recent storm to impact Central Florida was Gordon in 1994 after it made landfall on the west coast, made a loop in te Atlantic and made a second Florida landfall in Brevard County.

Since record keeping began in the 1800s, only two November hurricanes have made landfall in Florida - the unnamed hurricane of 1935 as a Category 2 storm and Hurricane Kate in the Panhandle, also as a Category 2 storm.

If another storm was to get a name, Sebastian would be up next. Hurricane season officially ends Nov 30.

