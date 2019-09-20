You have another chance to see the International Space Station fly by

ORLANDO, Fla. - In case you have missed the International Space Station over the past few nights, you are in luck. Friday night will provide the fourth opportunity this week to view it.

Most skies were clear Thursday for a view of the fly-by, and clear skies should dominate most of Central Florida on Friday, making for perfect viewing.

The International Space Station will be visible for three minutes Friday night.

If you miss Friday's flyover, Sunday will present another chance to see the station, albeit to a lesser degree. The station will be lower in the sky and visible for a shorter time.

Skies look to remain clear Sunday evening.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.